Online Fraud Surges Despite Overall Decline in Cases 

ASTANA – While the total number of fraud cases in Kazakhstan dropped by 0.7% from 22,812 to 22,644 in the first half of 2025, online fraud surged by 25% from 9,936 to 12,390 cases, said Prosecutor General Berik Asylov, Kazinform reported on July 19.

“The rise is associated with increased control over the correct classification of such offenses and the prevention of manipulation of statistical data,” he noted.

As a result of the measures taken, more than 30 cybercriminal groups have been identified, and 93 droppers have been held accountable for their actions.

Through the Anti-Fraud Center, authorities blocked more than 1.8 billion tenge (US$3.3 million) and prevented 23,000 fraudulent incidents. Over one billion tenge (approximately US$1.8 million) was recovered from 697 droppers and returned to the victims. Authorities also halted loan processes worth 3.3 billion tenge (US$6.1 million) for 2,716 victims.

To raise public awareness, regional prosecutors and relevant agencies have launched a series of nationwide campaigns and chatbots in messengers.