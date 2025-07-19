NYFA Offers Full and Partial Grants for Creative Youth in Kazakhstan

ASTANA — The New York Film Academy (NYFA) Kazakhstan campus is offering 100% and 50% grants for programs in 3D Animation and Visual Effects and Game Design.

The competition, launched by Dala.edge Creative Technologies Park at Energo University, is open to young creatives across Kazakhstan, reported Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education on July 17.

To apply, candidates must prepare a creative work and submit an application through kaz.nyfa.edu by Aug. 1. All applicants are automatically entered into the grant competition. Winners will study with U.S. instructors and receive an internationally recognized NYFA diploma.

Located in Kaskelen near Almaty, NYFA Kazakhstan is the academy’s only Asian branch. Full details: grants.nyfa-kaz.com.