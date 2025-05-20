New York Film Academy Branch in Kazakhstan Hosts First Open Day

ASTANA – The newly launched Kazakhstan branch of the New York Film Academy (NYFA) hosted its first open day on May 17 in Kaskelen near Almaty, bringing together applicants, NYFA alumni, and local film industry professionals, reported the campus’s press service.

Previously, Kazakh students seeking an American film education had to travel to the United States (U.S.). Since 1992, approximately 400 Kazakh students have studied at NYFA campuses in New York and Los Angeles.

Kazakh NYFA alumni included famous directors such as Aisultan Seitov, Kanat Beisekeyev, Askar Bisembin, Malik Zenger, and Aidiye Aidarbekov, as well as actress Zarina Yeva and actor-producer Sanjar Madi, who now serves as the official ambassador for the NYFA Kazakhstan branch.

“For Kazakhstan’s film industry and for me personally, this is a remarkable event,” said Madi. “Now you don’t have to go to the U.S. and spend a lot of money – you can learn everything here, at home.”

NYFA Kazakhstan will offer English-language classes starting Sept. 29, with 90% practical training taught by faculty from Hollywood and New York. The program covers one year, includes modern studios and professional equipment, and ends with a NYFA diploma and creative portfolio. Graduates can pursue careers immediately or continue their studies in the U.S. at the bachelor’s or master’s level.

Applications are now open on the NYFA Kazakhstan website.