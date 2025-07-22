Modern Kazakh Yurt Wins Recognition at Design Educates Awards

ASTANA – Modern Kazakh yurt (nomadic dwelling) by Nurgissa Architects was selected in the architectural design category in the Design Educates Awards, reported Kazinform agency on July 20.

The interior accommodates bedrooms and workspaces around the 25 square meters perimeter, with a centralized area for kitchen and toilet facilities.

The design draws inspiration from the traditional nomadic Kazakh yurt, reimagining it for modern use while preserving its eco-friendly qualities.

“The exterior of plywood panel segments features a flexible polymer film embedded with organic semiconductors, generating electricity. Each square meter of the electric polymer film produces one kilowatt per hour, with additional electricity supplied by telescopic elements, contributing 5.3 kilowatts. The generated power is stored in batteries for household appliance use,” reads the description.

To minimize environmental impact, the design team incorporated an autonomous biological system for wastewater treatment. The project also utilizes eco-friendly materials such as glued plywood with a basalt fiber heat-protective layer for wall segments.