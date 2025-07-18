Ministry of Culture Presents Highlights of International Success

ASTANA — The Ministry of Culture and Information has presented a review on July 17 highlighting the recent international achievements of Kazakh performers.

In recent months, Kazakh artists have performed on prestigious stages from Milan and Beijing to Pompeii and Vitebsk, showcasing the depth and diversity of national talent.

On May 6, a gala concert marking the Days of Vietnamese Culture was held in Astana, featuring outstanding artists from both countries, including world-renowned singer Dimash Qudaibergen.

Qudaibergen will also take part in the Meikin Asia forth International Festival of Performers, which will take place on July 20-22 in Cholpon-Ata, the Kyrgyz Republic. Qudaibergen will perform on July 22.

As part of the XX25 festival in Almaty, dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the Zhambyl Philharmonic, leading figures of the academic music world took the stage, including violinist Yerzhan Kulibayev, laureate of numerous international competitions.

Aigerim Altynbek, soloist of Qazaqconcert and rising star of the opera scene, was accepted into the prestigious La Scala Academy in Milan this June. Shortly afterward, she appeared on stage with Andrea Bocelli in Pompeii, marking another milestone for Kazakhstan’s opera.

At the SCO Festival in China, Kazakhstan was represented by young and promising talents: SADRADDIN, laureate of the Daryn State Youth Prize, and Rukhiya Baidukenova, known for her powerful soprano and international acclaim.

Almagul Battaliyeva, soloist of the Zhetysu Philharmonic, won the Grand Prix at the Slavic Bazaar in Vitebsk with her performance of the song “Eternity”, impressing the jury with her vocal power and refined artistry.

At just 13 years old, Miras Nagashybay from the Zhambyl Region won first prize at the International Competition of Young Talents with his passionate dombra performance of the Kazakh historical tolgau “Kuldir-buldir.”

This month, Maria Mudryak, internationally acclaimed opera soprano, debuted as Countess Almaviva in “The Marriage of Figaro” on the stages of Beijing and Xian.

Singer Amre (Yernar Sadirbayev), known for blending pop, classical and Latin styles, is set to represent Kazakhstan in the final of Intervision-2025 in Russia.

The national music project Zhuldyzdy Zhol 2025 (Star Road in Kazakh) will launch this autumn. The project offers young musicians a unique platform to showcase their talent. Winners will receive scholarships, study grants abroad, and opportunities to perform on leading national stages.