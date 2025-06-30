Kazakh Soprano Aigerim Altynbek Performs with Andrea Bocelli, José Carreras

ASTANA – Kazakh opera singer Aigerim Altynbek performed with Andrea Bocelli on June 27-28 at a concert of the legendary tenor in the amphitheater in Pompeii. The concerts were held as part of the Andrea Bocelli Live in Concert tour.

Traditionally, world-famous artists take part in Bocelli’s concerts. A special moment of the program was the joint performance by the Italian maestro with Altynbek, as reported by the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information.

Just days earlier, on June 25, Altynbek appeared in a concert with another opera icon, José Carreras, performing a duet with the legendary Spanish tenor in Astana.

In addition to these achievements, Altynbek reached a historic milestone by becoming the second person from Kazakhstan to be admitted to the Academy of the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, one of the world’s most prestigious opera institutions.

Reflecting on her admission, she shared in an interview with Kazinform on June 24, Altynbek described the selection process as intensely competitive, involving several stages of auditions and evaluations, culminating in final performances on the La Scala stage.

“Performing on the La Scala stage is a dream for every artist… I realized it was a decisive moment, but in my heart, I knew it was special – my dream had come true,” she said.

Her journey, marked by years of preparation and study in Italy, has now opened the door to two years of intensive training and performances under the guidance of one of the world’s leading opera academies.

In 1973-1975, Kazakh tenor Amangeldi Sembin received his education at this academy.