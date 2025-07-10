Kazakhstan’s SCAT Launches New Almaty–Minsk Route

By Dana Omirgazy in International on 10 July 2025

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s airline SCAT will launch direct passenger flights on the Almaty–Minsk route twice a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays, starting from Aug. 10.

Photo credit: Kazakh Transport Ministry.

Currently, flights to Minsk are operated by the Belarusian airline Belavia from Astana, with a frequency of four flights per week, reported the Kazakh Transport Ministry on July 10.

With the launch of the new route, the total number of scheduled passenger flights between Kazakhstan and Belarus will increase to six per week.

The opening of this new air connection is expected to contribute to the development of tourism, trade, economic cooperation, and business relations between the two countries.


