Kazakhstan’s Amnesty Law Praised by European Parliamentarians as Model for Central Asia

ASTANA – In a July 10 declaration submitted to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), a group of European parliamentarians expressed support for Kazakhstan’s newly adopted amnesty law.

The declaration, titled Amnesty law in Kazakhstan marking 30 years of the Constitution, highlights a legal initiative signed into effect by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on June 23, benefiting more than 15,000 convicted individuals across the country. Of those, approximately 2,000 are expected to be released, while others will have their sentences reduced.

“The amnesty applies to those convicted of low- to medium-severity offences, particularly from vulnerable groups, including women with children, minors, and the elderly. It excludes those convicted of crimes posing a serious threat to public or state security. Eligibility is based on non-violent offences, cases with no or compensated damages, or social vulnerability. We commend Kazakhstan’s continued efforts in advancing democratic reforms, protecting human rights, and liberalising the justice system. The adoption of this amnesty law reflects a constructive step and may serve as a model for the wider Central Asian region,” the declaration reads.

The signatories noted that the amnesty, adopted in connection with the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Constitution, reflects the country’s shift toward a more rights-based legal framework and encouraged continued progress on democratic reforms.