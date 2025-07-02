Kazakhstan’s Altyn Dala Conservation Initiative Showcases Climate and Nature Solutions in London

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Altyn Dala Conservation Initiative took part in London Climate Action Week from June 23 to 27, joining global leaders and changemakers to advance climate and nature solutions.

According to the initiative’s Instagram post, its representatives engaged in discussions at venues including the London School of Economics, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Guildhall Art Gallery, and the Kazakh Embassy in the United Kingdom.

They explored innovative solutions and reviewed issues to overcome barriers to conserving Kazakhstan’s unique natural heritage on a vast scale, benefiting the climate, nature, and people.

Representatives had conversations with many influential figures, including Prince William, Michael Bloomberg, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan, at events such as Leading with Impact and Investing for Impact.

“Together, we’re building a brighter, more sustainable future — one where nature conservation and climate action go hand in hand,” they wrote.

Representatives were invited by the Earthshot Prize team. Last year, the Altyn Dala Conservation Initiative earned the 2024 Earthshot Prize in the Protect and Restore Nature category.