Kazakhstan to Participate in SCO Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu visited the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Headquarters on July 14 during his trip to China to attend the upcoming meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of SCO member states, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

In Beijing, Nurtleu met with SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev and the organization’s staff to discuss current activities and preparations for high- and top-level events, including the SCO Summit of Heads of State scheduled for September in China.

The minister highlighted the Secretariat’s key role in promoting multifaceted cooperation within the SCO and praised its efforts to improve the organization’s operational efficiency. As part of his visit, Nurtleu toured the Secretariat’s meeting and ceremonial rooms, including the newly modernized Astana Hall.

The Council of Foreign Ministers of the SCO member states will convene on July 15 in Tianjin.