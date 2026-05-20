Kazakhstan and Kenya Chart New Path for Interregional Cooperation 

ASTANA — Kazakhstan and Kenya have agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation across political, economic, and humanitarian areas during talks between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President William Ruto on May 20.

The discussions took place in both narrow and expanded formats following an official welcome ceremony at the Palace of Independence. The Presidents reviewed prospects for expanding engagement between Central Asia and East Africa, the Akorda reported.

During the talks, President Tokayev described Kenya as an important partner in Africa.

“Kenya is one of the most dynamic and advanced countries in Africa. Despite the vast geographical distance between us, we are united by a shared spirit of modernization and confidence in the future. Kazakhstan, located in the heart of Eurasia, and Kenya, as an economic hub of East Africa, are well positioned to expand their bilateral partnership. Together, we can build a strong bridge between Central Asia and Africa, connecting markets, transport routes, and investment flows,” Tokayev said.

Не announced Kazakhstan’s decision to open an embassy in Nairobi, emphasizing opportunities to deepen economic and humanitarian cooperation and strengthen interregional connectivity between the two countries.

President Ruto highlighted Kazakhstan’s role as a strategic gateway to Eurasia and stressed growing trade potential, particularly in agriculture, while both sides underlined the importance of expanding investment and trade ties.

The Presidents also discussed the establishment of a Business Council and explored cooperation in areas including trade, agriculture, transport and logistics, mining, renewable energy, digital technologies, e-government, space industry, finance, and tourism, as well as expanding academic and cultural exchanges.

President Tokayev presented President Ruto with the Order of Dostyk (Friendship) First Degree, highlighting his contribution to strengthening Kazakh-Kenyan relations and promoting constructive international dialogue. Tokayev described Ruto as a reliable partner and a statesman whose reforms and leadership in Africa are widely respected.

In response, President Ruto expressed gratitude for the award, calling it a symbol of unity, mutual respect, and solidarity, and noted that it marks a new milestone in strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Signed documents

Following the talks, the Presidents adopted a Joint Statement, and delegations signed a series of bilateral agreements aimed at expanding cooperation in trade, investment, technology, and institutional development.

The documents cover a broad range of areas, including digital development and e-government, transport, tourism, mining, space technologies, and financial cooperation, as well as investment promotion and trade facilitation through institutions such as the Astana International Financial Centre and the Nairobi International Financial Center.

Among the key agreements are memoranda on ICT and e-government cooperation, transport and tourism development, collaboration in the mining sector, joint space technology initiatives, and financial center cooperation. Additional agreements focus on strengthening ties between investment and trade promotion agencies, including Kazakh Invest, QazTrade, and Kenya’s respective institutions, as well as academic and diplomatic training partnerships.