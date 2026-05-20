International Atomic Energy Agency Chief to Visit Kazakhstan 

ASTANA — Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, will visit Kazakhstan on May 25-27 for high-level talks focused on nuclear energy cooperation, said Yerlan Zhetybayev, spokesperson of Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry.

“During the visit, high-level meetings and the signing of a roadmap aimed at strengthening cooperation with the IAEA for 2026-2036 are planned,” said Zhetybayev at a May 20 press briefing in Astana.

He also said documents are slated to be signed in the fields of science and nuclear medicine.

Kazakhstan has been a member of the IAEA since February 1994. In November 2025, Kazakhstan gained a seat at the organization’s Far East Regional group, which allows Kazakhstan to fully participate in the work of the IAEA’s governing bodies.

A delegation from Kazakhstan’s Atomic Energy Agency, led by Deputy Chairman Gumar Sergazin, visited the IAEA headquarters on May 4-8 for talks on expanding cooperation in nuclear energy, nuclear medicine and radiation safety.

During the visit, the Kazakh delegation held working meetings with IAEA senior officials to discuss priority areas of bilateral cooperation, including the development of nuclear power and technical cooperation.

Representatives from Kazakhstan and the IAEA discussed the development of nuclear medicine in Kazakhstan, the use of radiation technologies in food security, and cooperation under the IAEA’s Rays of Hope and Atoms4Food initiatives.

At home, Kazakhstan is building its first nuclear power plant. It has also announced plans for the second and third nuclear power plants.