Kazakhstan Hosts World Boxing Cup This Week 

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is hosting the World Boxing Cup: Kazakhstan – Astana 2025 from June 30 to July 6, bringing together more than 400 boxers from 31 countries, according to the World Boxing’s press service.

The tournament is taking place at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Art Palace. Among the competitors are several Olympians and previous World Boxing Cup champions. The event features the same twenty weight categories used in Poland and Brazil earlier this year, ten for men and ten for women.

Countries confirmed to participate include Australia, Azerbaijan, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chinese Taipei, Colombia, Croatia, Dominican Republic, England, Finland, France, Germany, India, Iran, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, South Korea, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Nigeria, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, the United States, and Uzbekistan.

The World Boxing Cup is a competition format created by World Boxing whereby elite male and female boxers accrue ranking points over several stages of competition during the calendar year.

It is designed to bring greater structure and meaning to the competition calendar in Olympic-style boxing, culminating in a final event where the stage winners and other top-ranked boxers compete for the World Boxing Cup trophy.