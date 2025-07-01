Kazakhstan Scales Taxi Project for People with Disabilities

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a law on June 30 that will allow the scaling of the pilot Invataxi project for people with disabilities in Kazakhstan, reported Akorda.

This law introduces amendments and additions to certain legislative acts of Kazakhstan regarding shared participation in housing construction, highways, and the provision of transportation services for persons with disabilities.

The expansion of the Invataxi project is envisaged in the second block of amendments. It provides for the inclusion of a social services portal, enabling people with disabilities to order transportation tailored to their specific needs. This is expected to ensure their freedom of movement.

The first block of amendments focuses on ensuring the legality and transparency of shared construction processes, as well as protecting the rights and legitimate interests of equity holders.

The third block aims to improve the quality of public roads. It introduces a legal framework for the operation of a unified database of road construction materials and new technologies, as part of efforts to digitize the road sector under the law on highways.