Kazakhstan Increases Grain Exports by 58.4%

ASTANA – Kazakhstan exported 9.3 million tons of new crop grain from September 2024 to July 10, 2025, which is 58.4% more than the same period in 2023-2024, the Agriculture Ministry reported, citing data from the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy national railway company.

Key export destinations include Uzbekistan with a 32.8% growth to 3.4 million tons, Tajikistan – 45.8% to 1.3 million tons, Afghanistan – 49.2% to 309,000 tons, the Kyrgyz Republic – 96% to 238,000 tons, Iran – by 17.5 times to 974,000 tons, and Azerbaijan – 118.8 times to 713,000 tons.

The growth in export volumes reflects the high demand for Kazakh grain in foreign markets. It also demonstrates the effectiveness of the measures taken to expand export markets and modernize the logistics infrastructure.