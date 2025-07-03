Kazakhstan Exports 60% More New Crop Grain in 2024-2025

ASTANA – Kazakhstan exported nine million tons of new crop grain from September 2024 to June 2025, which is 60% more than for the same period in 2023–2024, the Agriculture Ministry reported on July 2, citing the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy national railway company.

The primary destinations for Kazakh grain exports remain the countries of Central Asia and surrounding regions. Uzbekistan imported 3.3 million tons, a 32% increase, while exports to Tajikistan rose by 45% to 1.2 million tons. Afghanistan received 309,000 tons, a 46% increase, and shipments to the Kyrgyz Republic reached 233,000 tons, a 94% increase.

Exports to Iran grew 17.5 times to 974,000 tons, and shipments to Azerbaijan surged 116 times to 707,000 tons. This sharp rise is attributed both to the expansion of trade and economic ties and to the development of transport infrastructure, including international corridors.