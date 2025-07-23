Kazakhstan and China Launch Unmanned Cargo Transport at Border

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and China are launching unmanned cargo transportation as part of the innovative Smart Customs pilot project at the Bakhty (Kazakhstan) – Pokitu (China) border checkpoints, the Kazakh Ministry of Finance reported on July 23.

The parties signed a cooperation agreement to jointly implement the project, coordinate actions, and exchange experiences in the digitization of customs and logistics processes.

Smart Customs integrates several modern solutions to streamline border procedures. Unmanned vehicles will transport goods across the border automatically, replacing the need for drivers.

The project also introduces a single electronic declaration system recognized by both countries, with all documentation and cargo handling moving to a fully digital format. Cargo will be able to move around the clock, with almost no human involvement, thanks to automatic navigation and monitoring systems.

The project is expected to increase cargo volumes to 10 million tons annually, significantly reduce customs clearance times and transportation costs, and enhance the transparency and security of logistics operations.

It will also unload automotive infrastructure, boost the development of logistics hubs, and stimulate the export of agricultural products, including grain, oilseeds, meat, and processed goods.