Jibek Joly Tourist Train to Resume Six-Day Silk Road Journey in September

ASTANA – The Jibek Joly (Silk Road in Kazakh) tourist train will launch its new season on Sept. 19, offering passengers a six-day cultural voyage through some of Central Asia’s most historic cities.

The route will begin and end in Almaty, passing through Turkistan, Otyrar, Samarkand, Bukhara, and Tashkent. The route is designed to immerse passengers in the rich cultural and historical heritage of the Great Silk Road, connecting key locations in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, reported the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) national railway company on July 9.

Over the course of six days, tour participants will visit the largest architectural and historical monuments, including the Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum, the Otyrar settlement in Turkistan, the Ark Fortress and Lyabi-Khauz Square in Bukhara, the Amir Timur (Gur-e-Amir) Mausoleum and Registan Square in Samarkand, the Tole-bi Mausoleum and the Hazrati Imam Memorial Complex in Tashkent, and other monuments.

The tourist train consists of modern comfortable carriages of domestic production, the interior of which is decorated in the national style with elements of traditional ornament. The Jibek joly tourist train consists of five carriages (four compartment carriages and one restaurant carriage).

In November last year, a tourist train took its first passengers on a five-day journey via Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Over the past seasons, more than 1,000 tourists have enjoyed this tour.