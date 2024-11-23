Jibek Joly Tourist Train Sets Off on First Journey via Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan

ASTANA – A tourist train, dubbed Jibek Joly (Silk Road), departed from Almaty on Nov. 16 on a five-day journey via Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, reported the press service of the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) national railway operator.

Launched by KTZ as a pilot project, the tourist train takes passengers from Almaty to Turkistan and Tashkent before returning to Almaty. The first trip had 115 travelers on board, offering a unique chance to explore the cultural and historical heritage of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Professional guides accompanied all tours.

In Turkistan, passengers spent a day visiting iconic landmarks, including the Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum, the Arystan Bab Mausoleum, and the Otyrar Museum, among other historic sites.

The Tashkent leg of the journey spanned two days. On the first day, tourists enjoyed guided tours of the Hazrati Imam Complex, which features the Barak-Khan Madrasah, the Mausoleum of Abu Bakr Mohammed Kaffal Shashi and the Tole Bi mausoleum, also known as the Kaldyrgach-biy mausoleum. The day also included visits to modern attractions such as the Magic City thematic park.

The second day was set aside for people to explore Tashkent on their own.

The Jibek Joly train comprises five wagons – four sleeping cars and a restaurant car providing three meals daily. According to KTZ, tickets for the Jibek Joly tourist train are available through travel agencies.