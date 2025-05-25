American Journalists Unveil Magic of Central Asia Through Photography

Editor’s note: The Astana Times continues a section featuring articles by our readers. As a platform that values diverse perspectives and meaningful conversations, we believe that this new section will provide space for readers to share their thoughts and insights on various topics that matter to them and the AT audience.

ALMATY – During my research internship at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., I had the opportunity to meet many prominent thinkers – journalists, politicians, writers, and leaders. Among the most memorable encounters was with photojournalists Elaine and Phil Pasquini. whose passion for capturing human nature through photography resonated with me.

They traveled to Kazakhstan in 2024 after our meeting, and I later had the chance to interview them to learn more about their creative experiences.

“For some time, we have both been drawn to Central Asia through our long-standing personal interest and readings that coalesced in a desire to broaden our horizons,” they shared. “Traveling there to photograph and experience the Silk Roads, ancient sites, modern cities and people was richly rewarding.”

The travelers were also excited to better understand modern Central Asia and its growing importance on the world stage. “Our trips have afforded us a comprehensive understanding of this intriguing and extraordinary region of the world,” they said.

Elaine Pasquini received an award in fairness and integrity achievements from the Council on American-Islamic Relations. She is a freelance journalist whose reports appear in Pakistan Link newspaper, Nuzeink and the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs. Famous photojournalist Phil Pasquini has worked extensively across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and recently in Central Asia. His photographs appear in several national and international publications including, the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs, Pakistan Link newspaper, Countercurrents, Nuzeink and LA Progressive.

During their first visit in 2023, the journalists were so impressed by the beauty and culture of ancient as well as modern Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. They also admired the kindness of the people they met. This inspired them “to explore further the richness and depth of the region.”

The architecture of buildings was of great interest. In particular, how the circular motifs on contemporary structures were influenced by the traditional yurt.

“The most memorable scenes that we photographed were in the early morning hours when the city is just waking up and people are starting their daily rituals – men on bicycles and ladies delivering bread from baby carriages, immersed in wonderful lighting. In the evening, the setting sun cast a wonderful golden hue on the environs adding great depth and drama to the cityscape,” they said.

Elaine and Phil noted that they always ask permission before taking pictures and make a point of showing them their image on the camera screen afterward.

“Invariably, people are thrilled to see themselves, especially children. Photography is an exceptional way of interacting with people and bridging any cultural divide and an excellent means of meeting people since it transcends a language barrier,” said Phil.

He noted that in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan they were delighted and often asked on the street by locals to pose for a selfie.

“At the Uzbek Siyob Bozor market, on a hot afternoon a seller of seeds and grain was sleeping while a bird nearby was sitting on the edge of a large sack of seeds eating to his content. It was a wonderful interaction between the two of them. I took several photographs of this humorous encounter. On another occasion, I was photographing two young men who were baking bread on a terribly sweltering day in an extremely small bakery. As I finished, they presented us with the traditional round loaf. We then headed to a small store nearby and bought two ice cold cokes and returned to the shop. We thanked them for their kindness and explained how it was a cultural exchange of Uzbek and American icons,” he said.

According to Phil, photography can be a serious and intellectual endeavor but it is the person-to-person contact that is even more rewarding that goes along with the images as a lasting souvenir of the experience.

“People, architecture, and ancient sites topped our list along with everyday life,” Phil explained.

“We were both overwhelmed by the magnificent architecture with beautiful tile work and details, domes and interior embellishments. The Shah-i-Zinda necropolis complex in Samarkand stands out for its sheer heavenly grandeur as well as the Gur-e-Amir mausoleum of Amir Timur. On our first visit I went to the UNESCO Tanbaly petroglyphs site in Kazakhstan. It is a spectacular and very challenging place to photograph due to the shiny rock surfaces and brilliant light. No trip to Central Asia would be complete if one did not visit vibrant markets such as the Green Market in Almaty.”

The photographer especially wanted to capture “wild horses running across the steppes” and was pleasantly surprised to encounter a small group doing just that during the Tanbaly Tas trip.

“Just being out in such a massive, seemingly endless landscape was awe inspiring,” he exclaimed.

Pasquini also spoke about the differences in photographing people, landscapes, and culture in Central Asia and the USA.

“In the US, I cover a lot of political action and demonstrations along with subjects on the street as well as in various other settings. When taking editorial photographs in a public space in the U.S. you do not have to ask a person’s permission. This is the essence of editorial photography for news gathering purposes and is protected in law. Before traveling anywhere, we do our best to uncover any cultural and legal requirements regarding news gatherings. Generally, if you approach someone and gain their trust, permission often follows,” he said.

For Phil, traveling is not dissimilar to a university education in learning and gaining insight into a subject and by broadening horizons. Photography causes one to slow down, concentrate, compose and discover a subject in a unique way.

“Beyond the sheer beauty of Central Asia, we hope that our photographs will stimulate viewers to visit all that this important multifaceted region has to offer. We would love to have the opportunity to exhibit our photos in a gallery context and look forward to doing so in the future. The best part of photography is being able to share your work and experiences with others. For the past two years we have shown some of our Central Asian photographs in the annual group photography show at the National Press Club in Washington, DC,” they said.

The interview was conducted and shared by associate professor Karlyga Myssayeva from Almaty-based Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.