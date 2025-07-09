First National Urban Forum Launches Kazakhstan’s Urban Policy Development

ASTANA – The First National Urban Forum of Kazakhstan (NUF2025), held on July 8 in Kyzylorda, marked the beginning of developing a national urban policy, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Held under the theme First National Urban Forum – A New Chapter for the Urban Agenda, the event focused on priorities such as inclusive planning, climate adaptation, digitization of urban management, and financing urban transformation. Special attention was given to the role of small and medium-sized cities as drivers of regional growth.

Kazakh First Deputy Foreign Minister Akan Rakhmetullin highlighted the significance of partnering with UN-Habitat to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and improve citizens’ quality of life.

“Improving the urban environment and enhancing our citizens’ quality of life is our shared goal. I am confident this forum will serve as an effective platform for exchanging international experience and will be an important step toward advancing sustainable urbanization not only in Kazakhstan, but throughout Central Asia,” Rakhmetullin stated.

The forum is part of Kazakhstan’s efforts to implement the UN SDGs and strengthen ties with international partners. In a final statement, participants reaffirmed their commitment to jointly develop and implement solutions aimed at building inclusive, sustainable, and climate-neutral urban spaces.

Hosting the first NUF in Kyzylorda was an important step toward creating a balanced and modern urban policy that reflects the interests of all regions and draws on the best international practices.

The event featured thematic sessions, panel discussions, and a bilateral meeting between Rakhmetullin and Acting Deputy Executive Director of UN-Habitat Rafael Tuts, where they discussed ongoing cooperation and future plans. During his visit to Kazakhstan, Tuts also traveled to Almaty and explored the work of the UN Regional Center for SDGs.