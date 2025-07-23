Dimash Qudaibergen Recognized People’s Artist of Kyrgyz Republic

ASTANA – People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, singer and composer Dimash Qudaibergen was awarded the honorary title of People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic at the grand closing of the Meikin Asia International Music Festival on July 22 in Cholpon-Ata, reported DimashNews.com.

The award was presented by Kyrgyz State Secretary Marat Imankulov, following a decree signed by President Sadyr Japarov.

Qudaibergen, who won the Grand Prix at the inaugural Meikin Asia festival, returned this year as a special guest and delivered unforgettable moments to the audience with his performance during the final evening.

The fourth edition of the festival brought together over 25 young artists from Europe, the Balkans, Central Asia, and the Turkic world.