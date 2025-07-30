China Reaffirms Support for SCO in Meeting with Secretary General

By Staff Report in International on 30 July 2025

ASTANA – Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Nurlan Yermekbayev met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on July 25 during a credential presentation ceremony for newly appointed ambassadors to China, reported the organization’s press service.

Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Nurlan Yermekbayev and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo credit: sectsco.org

At the meeting, Yermekbayev expressed his gratitude to the president and the leaders of other SCO member states for their trust and support. In response, President Xi reaffirmed China’s support for the comprehensive work of the SCO.

Following the meeting, Yermekbayev joined ambassadors for Xi’s welcome address, where the president highlighted China’s socio-economic achievements and expressed the country’s readiness to strengthen friendship and expand mutually beneficial cooperation globally based on equality and mutual respect.

 Xi called on the ambassadors and the SCO Secretary General to gain a thorough understanding of China and become envoys of friendship and bridges of cooperation.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our X, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »