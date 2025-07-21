Atyrau Region to Host International Lotus Blossom Festival

ASTANA – One of Kazakhstan’s most anticipated cultural events of the year, Lotus Fest 2025, will take place on July 26 in the village of Tengiz, Atyrau Region, reported the region’s internal policy department.

The lotus flower, a unique gift of nature considered sacred since ancient times, attracts tourists not only with its striking beauty but also with its rarity. There are few places in the world where wild lotuses bloom, so that the lotus is set to become a symbol of Atyrau’s tourism brand.

In the Kurmangazy district, the lotus fields cover 8-10 hectares. Some stems reach 1.5-2 meters in height, and leaf diameters – up to 60 centimeters.

The event promises a rich cultural program, including competitions in Qazaq Kuresi (national wrestling), alyptar saiysy (strongman competition), archery, arm wrestling, assyk atu (knuckle-throwing), and tug of war.

Visitors can also explore an ethno-village, a craftsmen’s town, and a national cuisine fair. The evening will feature a performance by a Kazakh pop star.