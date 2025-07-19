Astana to Welcome 1.7 Million Tourists This Year

ASTANA – The capital city of Kazakhstan is experiencing a steady rise in tourism, with an expected 1.7 million visitors this year, including a growing number of international guests, said Artyom Kvashuk, director of Astana tourism development center during a July 10 Central Communications Service press conference.

Last year, the city attracted 1.5 million tourists, of whom 350,000 were foreigners. In January-March, Astana welcomed 300,000 visitors, including 68,000 from abroad. According to Kvashuk, the city is evolving beyond a political and business hub to become a vibrant cultural and event destination.

“Holding such large-scale events as the Backstreet Boys concert attracts, first of all, solvent tourists to the city and increases interest in Astana in the international arena. Such events have a multiplier effect. This includes an increase in hotel occupancy, an increase in visits to restaurants, cultural sites, attractions, and the use of transport. One concert becomes a boost for dozens of related industries,” he said.

Astana’s infrastructure is well-prepared to host events of all sizes, with nearly 300 hotels in the city, including nine 5-star and over 100 rated three or four stars. Last year, the city hosted 128 international events, and this year, more than 200 are planned.

Project Support Department Director at Kazakh Tourism Alisher Tursyn highlighted the impact of Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming concert in Astana, which is expected to attract over 10,000 tourists to the city and more than 8,000 visitors to Almaty.

“In Western Europe, a concert for 10,000 people on average provides additional revenue of more than $1 million for small and medium-sized businesses. This is also a strong signal for future potential investors for the development of the hotel business in Kazakhstan. This encourages investment in venues to continue attracting international artists and hosting major global events,” he said.