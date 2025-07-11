Ticket Sales for Backstreet Boys Concert in Astana Start Monday

ASTANA – Tickets for the first-ever Backstreet Boys concert in Astana, set for Sept. 21, will go on sale starting July 14 through a pre-sale in the Freedom Bank app, announced Symbat Serik, the international producer at CA Entertainment, during a briefing at the Central Communications Service (CCS).

According to the CCS press office, general sales will open at 12 p.m. on July 15 on Ticketon.kz, offering 10 payment options, including installment plans.

Malik Khassenov, the producer at Astana Concert, emphasized that ticket prices will be very accessible compared to the band’s world tour.

“Ticket prices will start at 40,000 tenge (US$77). I think that at a concert of such a group you can get incredible emotions. We will also combat scalpers, incorrect prices. Four tickets will be available per person. That is, we will observe complete transparency,” he said.

Khassenov highlighted that this is the highest-grossing tour worldwide. An interesting tradition is that most fans follow a white dress code.

“We encourage everyone to join in. We think it will look stunning and leave very vivid impressions,” he added.