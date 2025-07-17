Astana to Host Running Event in August to Support Patients Awaiting Organ Transplants

ASTANA – Thousands of people will gather in Astana on Aug. 10 to take part in a special running event in support of patients awaiting life-saving organ transplants, including kidneys, livers, hearts, and lungs, announced the Heart Center Foundation, the organizer of the event.

Despite advancements in medicine, transplantology remains a critical issue in Kazakhstan.

According to official data, 4,117 people are currently on the waiting list, including 96 children. Over 3,700 require kidney transplants, while 342 are waiting for liver or heart transplants, and around 30 patients need lung transplants.

The running event, dubbed Jüregımnıñ Jenımpazy (You Are the Champion of My Heart in Kazakh), has been held annually in Astana since 2018 to raise awareness and support patients in their fight for survival.

The first race drew 60 people. This year, the organizers expect 5,000 participants, including doctors, donor families, transplant recipients, and those still awaiting surgery, business representatives, government officials, and the public.

There will be two distances, 1.3 kilometers and 10 kilometers. Training sessions with coaches will continue in the Botanical Garden until Aug. 10, and are free and open to the public.

Among the first to register and begin training are transplant recipients Anar Shaimergenova and Andrei Shelestyuk. Shelestyuk, who underwent a successful liver transplant less than two years ago, is now a long-distance runner, training for cross-country events up to 51 kilometers.

“I had never done sports before. After the surgery and rehabilitation, doctors recommended that I walk a lot. That’s where I started and then I moved on to running. Now I train according to the Die Hard principle, pushing my limits and focusing on long distances. Every Sunday, I run 20 kilometers without missing a session. I participate in many races, but Jüregımnıñ Jenımpazy is the most meaningful,” he said.

Shaimergenova, a kidney recipient and ambassador of the Heart Center Foundation, also participates in the event. Last year, she completed a one-kilometer distance.

“Every step is a reminder of what I have been through. I know what it’s like to depend on procedures and live in anticipation. I also know how much support matters. This race is for those who believe, who fight, and who stand together. If my step gives someone hope, then it’s worth it,” she said.

According to Murat Zauyrov, the director of the Heart Center Foundation, every participant will receive a symbolic medal in the shape of a stone, representing the strength of transplant patients and the lasting impact of the participants’ support.

The Jüregımnıñ Jenımpazy race is one of the foundation’s key initiatives, aimed at advancing cardiac surgery, cardiology, and transplantology in Kazakhstan through education, outreach, and support for medical professionals and research. Among its achievements is the development of the ALEM system.

This year’s race will take place at the Expo area, starting at 7 a.m. Registration and distance selection are available on the organizer’s website.

Those not participating in the race are invited to join the event. The festival will feature live music, activities, a food court, a fair, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation training.