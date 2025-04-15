Kazakhstan Showcases Innovation and Heritage at EXPO 2025 in Osaka

ASTANA – The World Expo 2025 officially opened on April 13 on the artificial island of Yumeshima in Osaka, Japan. Running until October, this major international event has brought together 158 countries and nine international organizations under the central theme: Future Society for Our Lives. The theme is explored through three thematic zones — Saving Lives, Connecting Lives and Empowering Lives.

The opening ceremony was attended by Emperor Naruhito of Japan and Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. Kazakhstan’s delegation was led by Arman Shakkaliyev, Minister of Trade and Integration, reported QazExpoCongress national company’s press service.

Kazakhstan’s national pavilion is located within the Connecting Lives thematic cluster, neighboring South Korea, Germany, Luxembourg, Nepal, Azerbaijan, Iran, Monaco, and Türkiye. The pavilion presents a digital universe built around the symbolic shanyrak, representing unity and the Kazakh spirit.

Visitors are invited on a multi-sensory journey through the nation’s heritage and aspirations via interactive exhibits, 3D mapping, and a projection show where the faces of guests merge into a shared digital artwork. This venue demonstrates the country’s investment and economic possibilities: key industries, natural resources, tourism and innovation potential, as well as achievements in green energy and sustainable development.

The pavilion showcases innovative ALEM device (Astana Life Ex-situ Machine). Developed by leading Kazakh medical researchers and engineers, ALEM can preserve donor organs outside the body for over 24 hours, allowing for necessary interventions and targeted treatment on the isolated organ. This innovation marks a new era in regenerative medicine, significantly expanding the potential to save lives.

True to the traditions of the Kazakh people, the pavilion welcomed visitors with national treats on opening day, reflecting the country’s renowned culture of hospitality.

As an essential platform for strengthening international ties and developing economic and cultural dialogue, EXPO 2025 is another opportunity to present national achievements.