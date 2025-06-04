UN Green Climate Fund to Allocate $280 Million for Environmental Projects in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is set to receive $280 million in funding from the UN Green Climate Fund (GCF) to support environmental initiatives aimed at combating climate change, said Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nyssanbayev during a June 3 parliamentary hearings on the implementation of best available technologies.

The GCF is a key global financial mechanism dedicated to helping countries address climate challenges, reported Kazinfrom.

“The funds will be used to develop renewable energy sources, stimulate the introduction of low-carbon technologies in the industrial sector, and support the development of electric vehicles,” said Nyssanbayev.

He noted that Kazakhstan prepared a country program for the GCF in 2024, which outlines seven projects focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the energy sector, enhancing the resilience of rural water supply systems, modernizing livestock farms, and supporting green financing initiatives in the private sector.

The total budget for these projects exceeds $1 billion, with $630 million expected to come from the GCF.

Kazakhstan also plans to launch 11 renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 330 megawatt (MW) under the Fund-EBRD Renewable Energy Sources Program. To date, nine subprojects have already been financed, with the overall implementation period spanning from 2017 to 2027.