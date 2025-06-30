Seven International University Branches to Open in Kazakhstan Next Year

ASTANA – Seven international university branches will be established across Kazakhstan in the 2025-2026 academic year.

According to the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, in Astana, at the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, branches of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), Cardiff University and Coventry University (UK) will open. In Shymkent, a branch of Gazi University (Türkiye) will be established. Turkistan will host a branch of Woosong University (South Korea). In Almaty, a branch of Anhalt University (Germany) will open. Taldykorgan will see the opening of a branch of Politecnica delle Marche (Italy), while Kostanai will host a branch of Dong Eui University (South Korea), reported Kazinform on June 29.

So far, Kazakhstan hosts branches of 23 leading universities from countries including China, France, Italy, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Last year, Kazakhstan recorded an unprecedented rise in the number of international students, driven by a state-led campaign to internationalize education and a surge in enrollment from neighboring countries.