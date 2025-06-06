President Tokayev Extends Warm Greetings on Qurban Ait

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended warm congratulations to the Muslims of Kazakhstan on the Qurban Ait (Eid al-Adha), a sacred holiday for Muslims around the world that embodies the values of compassion, generosity, and unity. This year Qurban Ait will last three days from June 6 till June 8.

In his message, Tokayev emphasized the enduring traditions associated with these blessed days, the importance of offering support to those in need — a value deeply rooted in the national identity and passed down from generation to generation, reported Akorda.

“Islam teaches us to show respect for one another, to care for our neighbors, and to uphold solidarity and mutual understanding. It is through such timeless values that the unity of our people is strengthened,” Tokayev said.

The President described Qurban Ait as a celebration of peace, harmony, and social cohesion. He stressed that maintaining stability and unity within the country is key to overcoming challenges and achieving Kazakhstan’s long-term strategic goals.