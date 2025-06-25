New UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan Appointed

ASTANA – UN Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Sarangoo Radnaaragchaa of Mongolia as the UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan on June 22, the UN press service reported.

Radnaaragchaa brings 25 years of experience in sustainable development across Europe and Central Asia, having held progressive leadership positions. Before her current appointment, she served as Regional Advisor on Environment at the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), where she played a key role in integrating UNECE’s work into the activities of UN Country Teams.

Her expertise encompasses policy analysis and formulation, transboundary cooperation, partnership building, participatory natural resource management, capacity development, and program management.