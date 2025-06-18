New Report Explores Economic Potential of Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Partnership

ASTANA – The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) and the Institute for Development and Diplomacy (IDD) at ADA University have released a joint analytical report outlining prospects for deeper economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, positioning both countries as strategic Silk Road hubs advancing a coordinated geoeconomic strategy focused on diversification, expanded trade, and stronger transregional connectivity.

The AIFC Governor, Renat Bekturov, presented the report’s findings at the InMerge Almaty 2025 on June 17. According to Bekturov, this joint policy paper aims to contribute to the ongoing dialogue on how the two countries can strengthen economic cooperation in practical and forward-looking ways.

“Its core message is clear: economic integration must be proactive, intentional, and inclusive if it is to generate long-term value. The AIFC is uniquely positioned to support this process. As a regional hub for capital formation and financial innovation, we provide a trusted platform for structuring investments, financing cross-border infrastructure, and fostering sustainable finance,” he said.

Fariz Ismailzade, director of the Institute for Development and Diplomacy and vice-rector for External and Government Affairs at ADA University, emphasized that a recent paper identified Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan as “keystone states” of the Silk Road region, according to the AIFC press service.

Both countries play critical roles in transforming the region into a key global hub for secure, rapid, and cost-effective connectivity. This strategic position, he noted, empowers them and their neighbors with the collective bargaining strength to shape the Silk Road agenda and assert greater independent agency on the world stage.

“In doing so, our two countries have opted to focus on geoeconomics and are prioritizing bilateral projects. Ranging from energy (both conventional and renewable), transport, and logistics to financial services, telecommunications, and agricultural trade, our two countries embrace common values, share a common development vision, and embrace a common strategic outlook,” Ismailzade said.

The report emphasizes that the future success of economic integration will depend on coordinated investments in infrastructure, digital transformation, regulatory harmonization, and the development of joint ventures. The full analytical report can be accessed via this link.