KMG Surpasses 2024 Oil Transport Target by 8%, Reaches 83.5 Million Tons

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG) transported 83.5 million tons of oil in 2024, exceeding the plan by 8%, or six million tons, and surpassing 2023 figures by 4%, the KMG press service reported on June 20.

Of the total volume, 55.7 million tons were delivered via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC).

In the first five months of 2025, KMG transported 34.7 million tons, which is 2% or 825,000 tons higher than planned.

KMG continues to develop additional export routes. In 2024, oil exports to Germany increased by 50%, and the company aims to supply up to two million tons there in 2025.

The volume of transit of Kazakh oil along the Aktau-Baku-Ceyhan route has also increased under the agreement with SOCAR by 27% to 1.4 million tons. This figure is expected to grow to 1.7 million tons in 2025.

A strategic project is also underway to expand the Kazakhstan-China oil pipeline. The approval of the technical assignment for the feasibility study with the Chinese side is expected to be completed this year.

Additionally, Kazmortransflot (KMTF) and AD Ports Group will expand their joint tanker fleet to provide services on the high seas. In 2025, KMTF will begin acquiring two Aframax tankers with a deadweight of 115,000 tons, while AD Ports Group is expected to supply two more such vessels.