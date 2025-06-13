Kazakhstan, US Set to Boost Trade in Tech and Mineral Sectors

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and the United States express shared commitment to developing trade and investment in IT and critical minerals, during Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs, Murat Nurtleu’s official visit to Washington, D.C. on June 12, reported the ministry’s press service.

As part of the visit, Foreign Minister Nurtleu met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Senior officials held talks to mark a strong, long standing relationship between the US and Kazakhstan, underpinned by the Enhanced Strategic Partnership.

The sides discussed political and economic cooperation, energy, trade, and logistics, and exchanged views on regional and global security challenges.

“Kazakhstan is committed to achieving tangible results with the United States to promote a mutually beneficial partnership,” said Kazakh Minister Nurtleu.

He also outlined Kazakhstan’s strategic role in ensuring the stability of global energy and critical mineral supply chains.

Secretary Rubio said that the meeting would provide impetus for advancing bilateral relations and deepening mutual engagement.

“The United States looks forward to enhancing cooperation with Kazakhstan to unlock economic opportunities of shared interest,” he said.

“Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister-Foreign Minister Nurtleu and I discussed trade and investment opportunities in the IT and critical minerals sectors, and leveling the playing field for U.S. companies in Kazakhstan,” wrote Rubio later on X.

Both sides emphasized the importance of continued collaboration within the C5+1 format and the need to coordinate efforts in international and regional security.

Meeting with the U.S. Trade Representative

As part of his official visit to the US, Minister Nurtleu also met with the U.S. Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer.

The steady economic growth has been observed in energy, rare earth metals, transportation, and high technology sectors. The sides also discussed the U.S. trade policy and joint efforts to address tariff and non-tariff barriers.

The prospects for expanding transport and logistics corridors, diversifying export routes, developing related infrastructure, and improving mutual access to agricultural markets were outlined as key areas for development.

The Kazakh side reaffirmed its commitment to creating a favorable investment climate, highlighting major joint projects already underway with leading U.S. companies.

In turn, the US expressed its readiness to expand cooperation in the field of critical minerals, including the development of a full-fledged ecosystem encompassing processing and advanced manufacturing.

Meeting with U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman

At the meeting with U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman, Jameson Risch, Kazakh Minister Nurtleu discussed prospects of strengthening economic ties and advancing political dialogue in line with the key priorities of the U.S. Administration, highlighting the value of expanding inter parliamentary engagement.

Senator Risch commended Kazakhstan’s balanced and constructive foreign policy and highlighted the importance of the U.S. Congress supporting favorable legislative conditions for expanding business relations, including the establishment of permanent normal trade relations (PNTR) with Kazakhstan.

During the discussions, the Kazakh delegation received clear assurances of strong congressional intent to support the repeal of the Jackson-Vanik amendment as it applies to Kazakhstan.