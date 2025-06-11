Chinese Leader to Pay Official Visit to Kazakhstan Next Week 

By Staff report in International on 11 June 2025

ASTANA – President of China Xi Jinping will make an official visit to Kazakhstan on June 16-17 at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reported the Akorda press service.

During the visit, the two leaders will hold a bilateral high-level meeting to discuss further strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China.

On June 17, Astana will host the second Central Asia-China summit, bringing together the heads of state of the region.

The Chinese president paid a state visit to Kazakhstan in 2024 and also attended the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit. 


