Rosatom to Lead International Consortium for Kazakhstan’s Nuclear Project

ASTANA – Kazakhstan selected the Russian Rosatom state atomic energy corporation as the leader of the international consortium for the construction of the country’s first nuclear power plant, the Kazakh Atomic Energy Agency announced on June 14.

Rosatom was chosen from a shortlist of major global contenders, including China National Nuclear Corporation (China), Électricité de France (France), and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (South Korea).

The shortlisted companies submitted detailed technical and commercial proposals covering the construction costs, project implementation deadlines, financing models, equipment localization, workforce training and educational potential, nuclear fuel cycle cooperation, and social responsibility initiatives.

Work is now underway to secure state export financing from the Russian Federation, in line with Rosatom’s proposals.

The Kazakh Atomic Energy Agency will continue to work with foreign partners to form an effective international consortium for the nuclear power plant construction.