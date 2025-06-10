Kazakhstan Strengthens Ties With Finland, OSCE

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Finland’s Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, on June 10, expressing support for her efforts amidst extremely difficult situations in regional and global security.

“This year we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act. Half a century later, this document remains the foundation of European security, enshrining key principles such as sovereignty, territorial integrity and respect for human rights. Kazakhstan firmly adheres to these fundamental values,” said Tokayev.

He also praised the state of Kazakh-Finnish relations, underlining that Finland is a long-standing partner of Astana in the Scandinavian region, and declared his readiness to expand contacts, reported Akorda.

Valtonen said that the OSCE attaches great importance to the development of relations with Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

“I note your efforts to strengthen the international authority of Kazakhstan, thanks to which the country has established itself as an influential middle power in the region and the world. Kazakhstan’s authority is strengthened, including through active participation in organizations such as the OSCE. We sincerely appreciate your active role in a difficult period, notably, in the economic and environmental spheres. Cooperation with the OSCE Program Office in Astana is very fruitful,” she said.

Elina Valtonen met with Kazakh FM Nurtleu

As part of her official visit to Astana, Valtonen met with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including prospects of collaborating in sectors such as transport and logistics, management of water resources and forestry, innovations, energy and green technologies.

Nurtleu encouraged the Finnish businesses to take an active part in implementing industrial and innovative projects in Kazakhstan, reported the ministry’s press service.

During the talks, the diplomats exchanged views on the situation internally and in the area of responsibility of the OSCE, as well as possible ways to strengthen confidence and revive constructive dialogue among the participating states.

Nurtleu expressed confidence that despite the challenging geopolitical situation in the region, the OSCE remains a needed dialogue platform for resolving crises in the area of the organization.

Valtonen presented Finland’s priorities in the OSCE, noting that the chair’s efforts are aimed at strengthening the resilience of the participating states and the organization as a whole, their ability to react to crises and recover from them.

Special focus was placed on joint efforts in combating transnational threats and climate change, strengthening border security and transport connectivity, as well as promoting and advancing the rule of law and civil society.