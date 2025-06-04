Kazakhstan Sets Stage for AI Regulation with New Draft Law

ASTANA – Mazhilis, a lower house of the Parliament, has approved the draft law on artificial intelligence in its first reading on May 14, marking the country’s intent to establish a legal framework for the development and use of AI technologies.

The AI’s rapid development presents both significant opportunities and serious risks, with one of the main challenges being the lack of legal regulation. The new bill aims to fill that gap.

Sholpan Saimova, the head of the Center for Public Legislation and Public Administration at the Institute of Parliamentarism, noted the law demonstrates Kazakhstan’s recognition of the global challenges posed by AI and its efforts to craft a systematic response.

“The bill reflects major global trends in AI regulation. Many countries have adopted systematic approaches to AI governance. The EU’s AI Act, adopted in 2024, serves as the world’s first risk-based AI legislation and is already a model for countries like Kazakhstan,” Saimova said in an interview with The Astana Times.

Kazakhstan, she noted, seeks not just to catch up but to lead with a nationally tailored framework that fosters trust between humans and algorithms, and between technological progress and the rule of law. The bill focuses on legal and ethical foundations to ensure responsible AI development that benefits society.

Data security and public safety in focus

At the heart of the proposed law is a human-centric approach, viewing AI as a tool that must serve people and protect public interest. Core principles include legality, fairness, equality, transparency, explainability, accountability, and prioritization of human well-being.

“The principle of transparency and explainability ensures that AI-driven decisions are understandable and verifiable, especially when they affect citizens’ rights. The focus on human well-being emphasizes that technology should empower, not replace, people and should not override individual autonomy,” said Saimova.

“This approach clearly signals that Kazakhstan is not pursuing a reckless race for progress, but is instead building a responsible system centered on human rights and social well-being,” she added.

Saimova noted that the bill was developed through broad collaboration. Deputies, ministry representatives, legal experts, IT professionals, and economists all contributed to the draft. Organizations, including the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Kazakhtelecom, the National Information Technologies, the Digital Kazakhstan Association, Kazakhstan’s IT Companies Association, and Yandex Qazaqstan, participated in the working group.

“It is encouraging that discussions are taking place openly and constructively, with input from all stakeholders, from businesses to developers,” she said.

The bill includes provisions to ensure the safety of AI users, protect personal data, and guarantee transparency.

“It stipulates that AI systems must meet data protection and confidentiality standards and bans the unauthorized collection, storage, or distribution of personal information. The working group is also considering introducing criminal liability for mass or automated personal data processing that endangers large numbers of people,” said Saimova.

Creating a smart AI jurisdiction

Evgeny Pitolin, a managing director of Datastar and co-chairman of the Information Security Committee of the QazTech Alliance, also discussed the bill’s potential to create a specialized AI jurisdiction in Kazakhstan.

“Kazakhstan could become the second country in the world to regulate AI through a standalone law. If implemented correctly, the bill could accelerate AI adoption across all sectors, from construction and oil production to high-tech industries, by providing a clear legal framework where digitalization previously stalled,” Pitolin told The Astana Times.

Pitolin highlighted three key principles embedded in the draft law. They include transparency of AI algorithms and decision-making, prioritizing human well-being over technology, and ensuring data and cybersecurity. He emphasized that these are essential, especially when AI is integrated into critical infrastructure or used by government agencies, which require added transparency and accountability.

“Five years ago, countries hesitated to regulate AI for fear of hindering innovation. Today, it’s clear that a lack of oversight leads to public distrust, security risks, and digital inequality,” he said.

Unlike some countries, Pitolin noted, the country’s draft law avoids excessive restrictions and adopts a differentiated approach, imposing stricter regulations only on autonomous, high-risk AI systems.

He said the bill addresses urgent threats such as deepfakes, AI-driven consumer fraud, and unauthorized data access, which are being tackled in tandem with amendments to the Administrative Code and other digital legislation. The law would increase liability for developers and AI system owners when harm is caused to citizens’ rights, health, or safety.

A talent transformation

Beyond legal implications, Pitolin highlighted that the law is likely to reshape Kazakhstan’s IT labor market and influence investments in cybersecurity. One key consequence will be the need for widespread retraining, particularly in areas such as data handling, AI system design, and digital security.

“The law indirectly pushes for education reform. Tech professionals who do not update their skills in big data, prompting, and AI risk being left behind—not because AI will replace them, but because they will not be able to adapt,” he said.

He added that demand will grow for professionals who combine expertise in IT and legal regulation, and for specialists who can not only code but also navigate the ethical dimensions of working in digital environments.