Kazakhstan Serves as Platform for Alstom’s Smart Rail Tech

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is becoming a showcase for Alstom’s sustainable and high-tech rail solutions, said Martin Vaujour, the company’s president for Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia (AMECA). He shared Alstom’s long-term vision for the country in an interview with The Astana Times following the Foreign Investors’ Council meeting on June 24.

“I’ve been coming to Kazakhstan for the last 15 years. I was part of the team that started all this industrial venture here in Astana, building the factory for two types of new locomotives, freight and passenger, and starting the maintenance contracts,” Vaujour said.

Reflecting on the longstanding partnership with Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), the national railway company, Vaujour noted that the collaboration has entered a new phase. He characterized it by advanced localization, expanded service operations, and the integration of digital technologies.

“Kazakhstan today is becoming a showcase, a role model. KTZ trusted us from the beginning, gave us the keys, so to speak, and now they are seeing results (…) Governments have changed, KTZ management has changed, but the strategic vision – localizing production, inviting global leaders like Alstom – has remained steady. And they have been fair to us. In return, we have given our best,” he said.

Strategic vision: modernization, localization, and growth

Under Vaujour’s leadership, Alstom is focusing on modernizing Kazakhstan’s locomotive fleet and expanding its service infrastructure.

“We had good discussions at the Foreign Investors’ Council about where we stand today. But what’s next? There are many things. First, we want to continue building this strategic partnership with the government, including the introduction of new types of locomotives. The President even mentioned that by 2028, we hope to bring a more efficient freight locomotive, better tailored to Kazakhstan’s needs,” Vaujour said.

Kazakhstan is also investing in the refurbishment of old rail lines and the construction of new ones to handle the rising freight volumes between China and Europe. Vaujour highlighted that as maritime routes face disruptions due to geopolitical tensions and war, rail is becoming a faster and increasingly cost-effective option.

“Today, KTZ still operates over 360 old Soviet-style VL80 locomotives, named after Vladimir Lenin, that must be phased out and replaced with modern ones. That’s our objective – to continue feeding this very solid partnership that we have with our key customer,” he said.

Alstom is also investing in modernizing KTZ’s aging maintenance infrastructure. A new depot recently opened in the Shu village in the Zhambyl Region, and another is under construction in Astana. Additional facilities are planned in Almaty and Arys town in the Turkistan Region.

“With those four depots, we will have a very good coverage of the network,” said Vaujour.

These facilities, fully financed by Alstom, will support a national shift toward predictive, AI-enabled maintenance. The company’s HealthHub system uses sensors and artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor locomotive conditions in real-time, enabling proactive interventions and extending component lifespans.

Signaling systems and AI integration

A major focus of Alstom’s next phase in Kazakhstan entails deploying modern signaling systems, which comprise advanced software and hardware installed on trains and along tracks to ensure safer, more efficient train movement and improve overall network capacity.

“This will be a new, very high-tech development involving a lot of software. To move in this direction, we will need to hire new types of engineers in Kazakhstan, software and application engineers, who will learn Alstom’s technology and apply it locally,” Vaujour said.

To support this transition, Alstom will open a signaling lab in Astana. This marks a shift from the earlier focus on training industrial staff to upskilling engineers and technical specialists.

“We’re moving from 15 years of industrial deployment into a new level of technology transfer and innovation,” Vaujour added.

Workforce development and regional development

Alstom expects to create approximately 700 jobs through the depot network and production expansion. The company emphasizes long-term workforce development, focusing on training local staff in engineering, procurement, and project management.

“At the beginning, there were a lot of expatriates. Now it is only a few. Kazakhstan’s colleagues are becoming specialists of locomotives and of Alstom,” said Vaujour.

A significant milestone has been the transfer of procurement responsibilities to local teams.

“It’s crucial that procurement is done locally. If you are depending on France to buy or manage suppliers, then you are not really autonomous. We have developed local know-how so teams can make their own decisions for both production and service,” he said.

Alstom also sees Kazakhstan as a launchpad for expansion into neighboring markets.

“We have delivered locomotives in Azerbaijan, and now we are hearing about demands from Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Georgia,” Vaujour added.

Toward sustainable mobility

Sustainability is another key pillar of Alstom’s strategy in Kazakhstan. According to an Ernst & Young-backed report, Alstom-produced electric locomotives emit 89% less carbon dioxide per passenger kilometer than cars.

“We are producing electric locomotives, by definition, with zero emissions. Especially compared to diesel locomotives, planes, or cars, electricity is clearly better. So these numbers, like 89% less carbon dioxide, are powerful in our global communications,” Vaujour said.

However, Vaujour also noted a local energy paradox.

“In Kazakhstan, it is a bit more complex. Locomotives are electric, but electricity here often comes from coal. That is not ideal. So there is debate – should we still electrify?” he said.

“We say yes, because progressively, Kazakhstan will go to decarbonized energy, maybe to nuclear energy, or to solar or wind, and having an electrified network is going to be very good for their future,” Vaujour added