Kazakhstan Reiterates Call for Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid to Gaza at OIC Ministerial Session

ASTANA – Kazakhstan reaffirms its support for the efforts of the international community to stabilize the situation and ensure security in the region and reiterates its call for an immediate ceasefire and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu said at the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on June 21 in Istanbul.

According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service, the heads of delegations discussed measures to resolve politico-military and humanitarian crises in the OIC area, urging for a speedy resolution of the Iran-Israeli armed conflict and an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Nurtleu emphasized the importance of de-escalation of the situation around Iran and called for the opening of humanitarian corridors for the delivery of food and medicine to the Gaza Strip.

Held under the theme OIC in a Changing World, the session focused on reforming the Organization, strengthening multifaceted cooperation among member states, the situation of Muslim minorities, disarmament and Islamophobia.

Nurtleu outlined Kazakhstan’s proposals to strengthen the OIC’s role in the international arena and expressed the country’s readiness to contribute to those efforts.

On the sidelines of the event, Nurtleu held bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Iran, Syria, and the UN Alliance of Civilizations. The sides discussed ways to develop cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as other issues of mutual interest.