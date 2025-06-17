Kazakhstan Ranks Among Top Three in World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2025

ASTANA – Kazakhstan secured a top three finish in the overall standings at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2025, held June 13-15 in Xi’an, China, reported the National Olympic Committee.

Throughout the season, Kazakh athletes consistently placed high in various stages, ultimately earning the bronze medal in the group competition based on total points in all disciplines. The Chinese team dominated their home stage, taking most of the gold medals, but final rankings across events were key to determining the overall World Cup standings.

The Kazakh group medalists included Nargiza Bolatova, Viktor Druzin, Aigerim Kurmangaliyeva, Ksenia Makarova, Arina Myasnikova, Anna Pavletsova, Zhaklin Yakimova, Zhaniya Zhiyengazy, Yasmin Tuyakova, and Valeriya Stolbunova.

Kazakhstan’s women’s duet finished second. In the technical routine, the country was represented by Tuyakova and Arina Pushkina, while Tuyakova paired with Dayana Jamanchalova in the free program.

In the mixed duet category, Stolbunova and Artur Maidanov clinched third place in the overall standings. In the men’s solo, Druzin narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth.

Earlier in the season, Kazakh athletes also won several awards at the World Cup. In February, Druzin won gold in Paris, while Eduard Kim secured a silver. In Hurghada, Egypt, Kim earned a bronze.

Last year, Druzin was nominated for World Aquatics Athletes of the Year.