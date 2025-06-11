Kazakhstan, Meta Discuss AI Partnership and Child Online Safety

ASTANA – Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan Zhaslan Madiyev met with Simon Milner, Meta Vice President, to discuss prospects for cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), digital security and the protection of minors from harmful online content, reported the ministry’s press office on June 10.

The meeting addressed key areas, including AI development, cybersecurity, digital literacy, and building a safer online space for children and adolescents.

As part of Meta’s initiative, an industry event took place at Maqsut Narikbayev University, gathering government officials, academics, NGOs and youth representatives. The dialogue addressed strategies to combat cyberbullying, limit exposure to harmful content and develop online monitoring tools that respect privacy and personal boundaries.

During the event, Meta introduced a new Instagram feature designed for users under 16, known as “Teen Accounts.” This functionality incorporates enhanced parental controls, including content filters, tools to manage who can view a teen’s profile, automatic blocking of offensive language, settings to mute notifications during nighttime hours and the ability to limit screen time.

The feature, developed with input from international researchers, parents and child safety experts, is expected to become available soon in Kazakhstan.