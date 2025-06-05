Kazakhstan Joins Top 20 Countries by Gold Reserves

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has more than doubled its refined gold production over the past decade, placing the country among the world’s top 20 nations by gold reserves, Vice Minister of Industry and Construction Iran Sharkhan said during the 15th International Mining and Metallurgical Congress, reported Kazinform.

According to Sharkhan, the extraction of gold-bearing ores increased 2.2 times, while the output of refined gold doubled.

“Metals are not just a commodity—they are an instrument of economic and political power. In the face of increasing global competition, Kazakhstan continues to maintain stability, neutrality, and predictability,” he said.

He noted that the country has long been a major player in the global metals market, producing and exporting key resources such as titanium, copper, aluminum, zinc, lead, ferroalloys, as well as rare metals like beryllium, tantalum, and niobium.