Kazakhstan, EU Discuss Economy Collaboration, Green Deal Implementation 

ASTANA — Kazakhstan and the European Union announced plans to expand partnership during a June 10 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation committee meeting, reported the Trade and Integration Ministry.

The EU remains Kazakhstan’s largest economic partner. In 2024, trade turnover reached $48.8 billion, including $38.1 billion in exports from Kazakhstan. Since 2005, the volume of investments from the EU has exceeded $200 billion. More than 3,000 companies with European participation operate in the country, including Shell, Total, Airbus and other companies.

Participants discussed implementing the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA), enhancing technical regulations, boosting non-resource exports, and expanding digital trade, with Kazakhstan’s e-commerce surpassing 3.2 trillion tenge (approximately US$6.3 billion). They agreed to strengthen collaboration in standardization, accreditation, ESG practices, and green economy.