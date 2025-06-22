Kazakhstan Calls for Nuclear Non-Proliferation Agreement as Middle East Conflict Escalates

ASTANA — The Kazakh Foreign Ministry released an official statement on June 22 regarding the escalated situation in the Middle East and calls for a swift international agreement to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons.

Kazakhstan expresses concern that the U.S. military actions against Iran will deteriorate the international situation and pose serious consequences for the security of states in the Caspian region.

According to the statement, Kazakhstan is committed to maintaining cooperation with Iran in various spheres.

“We believe that all disputes, including those related to nuclear issues, must be resolved through negotiations based on the United Nations Charter,” it reads.

Kazakhstan also urges all relevant states “to accelerate the development of an agreement” aimed at preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons and ensuring security guarantees for states that comply with the non-proliferation regime under international oversight.

The U.S. military struck three sites in Iran early Sunday, reported Associated Press. There was no independent damage assessment. The U.S. strikes were aimed at destroying the country’s nuclear program. President Donald Trump said Iran’s key nuclear sites were “completely and fully obliterated” by U.S. strikes, according to the White House.

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi wrote on X he will convene an emergency meeting of the board of governors on June 23.