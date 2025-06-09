Kazakhstan, Bulgaria Deepen Ties in Transport, Investment and Diplomacy

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev issued a joint press statement on June 9 in Astana, reaffirming the countries’ shared commitment to strengthening political dialogue, expanding economic cooperation, and addressing regional and global challenges through diplomatic means.

The visit marked the 33rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria in 1992. Tokayev noted the symbolic significance of the timing, calling it a reflection of the enduring ties of friendship and mutual understanding between the two nations.

“Over this period, Astana and Sofia have established an active political dialogue at all levels based on mutual trust. A solid legal framework has been created, and ties in trade, economic and investment spheres are strengthening,” said Tokayev.

According to the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration, trade turnover between the two countries reached $375.2 million in 2024, a 3.9-fold increase compared to $95.2 million the previous year. Kazakhstan’s exports surged 11-fold to $303.6 million, while imports from Bulgaria grew by 5.5% to $71.6 million, primarily driven by pharmaceutical products.

The National Bank of Kazakhstan reported that Bulgarian investments in Kazakhstan reached $7.8 million in 2024, marking an 86.5% increase from $4.2 million in 2023.

Transport and logistics connectivity

Both leaders characterized the official talks as substantive, producing tangible agreements across a wide range of sectors.

They underscored the importance of expanding transport and logistics cooperation, including plans to integrate Bulgaria’s Black Sea ports – Burgas and Varna – into the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor (TITR). Tokayev proposed establishing a joint working group under the Kazakh-Bulgarian Intergovernmental Commission to further develop this cooperation.

“We are interested in studying Bulgaria’s best practices in space research and technology, as well as the defense industry, and exploring joint opportunities in these areas,” said Tokayev.

Business engagement, institutional support, and cultural bonds

Tokayev also noted the presence of leading Bulgarian business figures in the delegation and emphasized Kazakhstan’s openness to creating favorable conditions for Bulgarian companies. A bilateral business forum was scheduled for the day, with both presidents expected to participate.

Beyond economic ties, the presidents emphasized the importance of strengthening cultural, educational, and interregional cooperation. As a symbol of growing friendship, a street in Astana will be named after Sofia, echoing a similar gesture made in 2018 when a street in Bulgaria’s capital was named after Astana.

“Our countries are deeply concerned by current geopolitical tensions and believe that all problems must be resolved through peaceful, diplomatic means,” said Tokayev, reaffirming Kazakhstan’s support for multilateral diplomacy and closer international coordination.

Radev described the meeting as a “comprehensive review of bilateral relations” and emphasized the shared vision of both countries for the future.

“Today’s meeting will give a new impetus to our bilateral partnership. The signed memorandum on the further development of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor is the embodiment of our aspirations. It is necessary to make the most of the strategic geographical location of Kazakhstan and Bulgaria along this route, which connects Asia with Europe,” he said.

“We also have huge opportunities not only in cargo transportation, energy and digitalization, but also in expanding our cultural ties,” added Radev.