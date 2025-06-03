Kazakhstan Allocates Recovered Assets to Enhance Water Supply in Kostanai Region

ASTANA – The Kazakh government has allocated returned illegally acquired assets from the Special State Fund to finance the construction of water supply networks in the Kostanai Region, worth 5.4 billion tenge (approximately US$10.5 million).

In the city of Tobyl, only 88% of the population currently has access to water supply services. To achieve full coverage, construction of 100 kilometers of water supply networks has begun. The project is funded with 1.4 billion tenge (US$2.7 million) allocated from the national fund, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

In Arkalyk, an additional 872 million tenge (US$1.7 million) has been allocated for the construction of a new water supply system. The project aims to provide clean drinking water to over 13,000 residents, increasing access from 96.5% to 100% by the end of the year.

Water supply networks worth over 3 billion tenge (US$5.9 million) are also planned to be built in the villages of Karabalyk, Denisovsky, Kostanai, Fyodorovsky districts and Beimbet Maylin district, as well as in the village of Molodezhny in the city of Arkalyk.

According to the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Construction, access to water supply services in Kostanai is 99%, in rural areas – 90.3%.