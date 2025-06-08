Kazakh Runners Open Up About Why They Run 

ASTANA – On June 1, the Astana Half Marathon brought together over 6,000 runners from 38 countries. Beyond medals and finish lines, there are personal stories of runners. With running gaining momentum in Kazakhstan in recent years, growing from just a physical activity to a form of self-expression, Kazakh runners share with The Astana Times how this sport has become a transformative experience, and how it reshapes not just physical habits, but builds communities and redefines what it means to push forward together.

Running as a way of life

Timur Abilov, a director of the Astana-based Nomad TriClub, sees sport as a way to build identity and purpose.

Abilov started triathlon in 2019. Although he has yet to run an official marathon, he has completed the distance as part of the Ironman competitions.

A swimmer in his youth, he returned to sports after a long break due to health issues. That return marked a major life shift – he left an unfulfilling job, restructured his life around sport, and involved his two sons in a children’s triathlon.

“I was engaged in triathlon, and running is an integral part of it. It is a very effective way to develop physical fitness, endurance, and character,” he said.

Founded in 2019, the club began as a large group training initiative with up to 90 participants. By 2020, it had transformed into a semi-professional community of around 25 athletes who considered sport a lifestyle rather than a short-term goal.

Since 2022, the Nomad TriClub has also been training children aged five to six through a social project funded by the club.

The goal is to raise a new generation of athletes. Young runners are already winning local competitions. Nomad TriClub members regularly compete in races across Kazakhstan and abroad, earning top finishes and completing major marathons.

At the Nomad TriClub, training is tailored to an individual. With just 20-25 members, coaches can focus on each participant. There are no strict demands, just mutual support and a warm atmosphere.

Abilov’s favorite running spots include Central Park with its scenic loops, the Botanical Garden with its smooth paths, and Triathlon Park – slightly farther, but a “core” training area.

Other areas include a riverside route near the Akorda residence with beautiful views, and the Kosshy-Urker bike path, ideal for long runs up to 50 kilometers.

For extended training sessions, friends often accompany runners on bicycles, providing water and snacks, which is very important, Abilov said.

Running as a transformative experience

Alexandr Klokov, a devoted amateur runner, entered his first race in 2017 during the EXPO event in Astana, but it wasn’t until the winter of 2023 that running became a central part of his life.

Initially drawn back to physical activity through cycling, he switched to running for practical reasons – it was more accessible in winter. Over time, running helped him quit smoking and alcohol, marking the start of a more disciplined lifestyle.

Now, Klokov runs daily, often commuting to and from work regardless of the weather. He regularly joins races and long-distance runs with the DieHard Running community, which brings together dedicated runners from across the city.

“Every Sunday morning, we run the full left bank from the Akorda to Turan avenue, then back along the right bank. It’s 20-25 kilometers,” he said.

Among his favorite formats is commute running, and he also follows the tradition of birthday runs – this year, he will run 38 kilometers to match his age.

“Favorite routes? Honestly, it doesn’t really matter to me. I usually just head out the door and start running through the city. I often run along the embankment, especially when I need to get from one end of the city to the other – it is practically stretched along the river. Sometimes I run in the parks too, but the embankment is definitely the most pleasant. Central Park is also a great spot – even in strong winds or the summer heat, it’s really nice to run beneath the big trees,” Klokov said.

He has competed in events in Shymkent, Astana, Istanbul, and is preparing for a 10-kilometer race in Oskemen in eastern Kazakhstan.

Thanks to running, Klokov found not only health and discipline, but also friends, a life partner, and even creative inspiration – one of his songs was born from his experience on the run.

While Klokov raises concerns about the rising costs of participation and limited government support for amateur sports, he remains committed to running.

“I run not for medals, but for myself,” he said.

Running with no bias

Liliya Bakhtybaeva, an Astana resident, said she has never encountered gender stereotypes in the running community.

“No gender stereotypes at all, not in running or among running communities. In Astana, people are generally friendly toward runners, whether they are women or men. And runners themselves are equally supportive of both. There’s no discrimination in that sense,” she said in a comment for this story.

Bakhtybaeva took up running around three years ago, driven by a desire not just to move, but to do it right, mastering proper technique, breathing, and foot placement.

“Last year, I saw an Instagram post that felt like it was for me: a beginner’s running group. I joined, learned the basics, and later moved on to a running club where we went deeper into technique and started prepping for races,” she said.

What she also craved was the experience of training with a team of equally passionate people.

“What really motivated me first were my own results, and progress I achieved thanks to my coach and consistent training. Second, it was the running community itself. We go to races together, run around the city, compete, grab breakfast. It is an atmosphere that I love,” she said.

One of her favorite places to run is the Yessil River embankment. She runs the whole length, from the left bank to Koktal. At dawn, she said it is especially beautiful and peaceful, and that’s why she only runs early in the morning.

Her most unforgettable race took place in freezing winter in Burabai, a resort area just three hours from Astana.

“There were thousands of us running across snowdrifts on a frozen, snow-covered lake. It was slippery, wet, and tough, but the emotions were incredible. The nature around and sunny weather were pleasing to the eye,” she said.