Kazakh Gymnast Wins Historic Gold at Junior World Championships

ASTANA – Kazakh rhythmic gymnast Akmaral Yerekesheva claimed a historic gold medal at the Junior World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Bulgaria on June 22, marking a first for Kazakhstan at the event, reported the Gymnastics Federation’s press service.

Yerekesheva claimed the top spot in the ball exercise with a score of 26.150 points and earned a second gold in the ribbon event. She also secured a silver medal in the hoop final with a score of 26.950.

“These are the first medals in Kazakhstan’s history at the Junior World Championships. Previously, our best result was fourth place. Now, two of my gymnasts have reached the finals and delivered strong performances. This is a great achievement,” said national team coach Meruert Balginbayeva.

Another Kazakh gymnast, Aiganym Rysbek, also reached the finals. She competed in the clubs routine and finished among the top five gymnasts.